Lyka Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lyka Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter
RIL, Sula Vineyards, Bharat Forge in spotlight
Indices trade with mild gains, breadth weak
Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 75.36% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 49.90% to Rs 17.82 croreNet loss of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 49.90% to Rs 17.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.8235.57 -50 OPM %12.4636.60 -PBDT0.198.96 -98 PBT-3.286.72 PL NP-10.426.09 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU