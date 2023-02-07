Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 66.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.65% to Rs 27.21 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex declined 66.04% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.65% to Rs 27.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.2131.885.295.740.861.250.240.730.180.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)