Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 66.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.65% to Rs 27.21 croreNet profit of Rishi Techtex declined 66.04% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.65% to Rs 27.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.2131.88 -15 OPM %5.295.74 -PBDT0.861.25 -31 PBT0.240.73 -67 NP0.180.53 -66
