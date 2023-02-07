Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 82.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance declined 82.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.251.1527.2058.260.040.560.030.560.070.40

