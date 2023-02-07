JUST IN
Ambuja Cements gains after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 488 cr
Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 82.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance declined 82.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.251.15 9 OPM %27.2058.26 -PBDT0.040.56 -93 PBT0.030.56 -95 NP0.070.40 -83

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:30 IST

