Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.63% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 68.63% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.321.0234.384.900.110.050.04-0.020.04-0.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)