Cindrella Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Cindrella Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 OPM %-50.0033.33 -PBDT-0.010.01 PL PBT-0.010.01 PL NP-0.01-0.01 0
