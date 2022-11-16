JUST IN
IndusInd Bank partners with Uttarakhand Govt. to offer banking services in 600+ Nyaya Panchayats
Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 12.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 40.43 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners declined 12.35% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 40.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.4333.10 22 OPM %10.3413.72 -PBDT4.755.25 -10 PBT4.034.55 -11 NP2.983.40 -12

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 16:59 IST

