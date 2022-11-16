Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 12.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 40.43 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners declined 12.35% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 40.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.40.4333.1010.3413.724.755.254.034.552.983.40

