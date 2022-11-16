Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 12.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 40.43 croreNet profit of Mohindra Fasteners declined 12.35% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 40.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.4333.10 22 OPM %10.3413.72 -PBDT4.755.25 -10 PBT4.034.55 -11 NP2.983.40 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU