KCL consolidated net profit rises 45.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 113.52 crore

Net profit of KCL rose 45.59% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 113.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.113.52103.6911.159.1911.858.598.664.995.783.97

