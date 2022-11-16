KCL consolidated net profit rises 45.59% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 113.52 croreNet profit of KCL rose 45.59% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 113.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales113.52103.69 9 OPM %11.159.19 -PBDT11.858.59 38 PBT8.664.99 74 NP5.783.97 46
