Supreme Commercial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 41.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.97% to Rs 2.63 crore

Net profit of Supreme Commercial Enterprises declined 41.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.97% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.633.1315.2117.250.300.400.180.280.140.24

