JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IndusInd Bank partners with Uttarakhand Govt. to offer banking services in 600+ Nyaya Panchayats
Business Standard

Supreme Commercial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 41.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.97% to Rs 2.63 crore

Net profit of Supreme Commercial Enterprises declined 41.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.97% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.633.13 -16 OPM %15.2117.25 -PBDT0.300.40 -25 PBT0.180.28 -36 NP0.140.24 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 16:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU