Supreme Commercial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 41.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.97% to Rs 2.63 croreNet profit of Supreme Commercial Enterprises declined 41.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.97% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.633.13 -16 OPM %15.2117.25 -PBDT0.300.40 -25 PBT0.180.28 -36 NP0.140.24 -42
