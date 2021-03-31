M&M's Japanese subsidiary collaborates with Kubota for sustainable growth of Japanese agriculture

The Japanese subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co., Japan and Kubota Co., Japan announced today that the two companies have entered into a business collaboration arrangement for Japanese market.

The collaboration aims to respond to diversifying customer needs and contribute to the sustainable development of Japanese agriculture by expanding mutual OEM supply and utilizing products compatible with Kubota's IoT platform "KSAS", which is the basis of smart agriculture.

