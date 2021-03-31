HCC Group SPVs enter settlement agreement with NHAI

-
ALSO READ
Ministry of Road Transport Proposes To Develop Additional 60000 Km Of National Highways In Next Five Years
Dilip Buildcon gains after subsidiary receives financial closure letter for road project
Ashoka Buildcon gains on acquiring 49% stake in Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) from IIF
Dilip Buildcon bags LoA for two projects from NHAI
Sadbhav Infra declines over 11% in three days
-
To receive Rs 1259 cr for closure of outstanding disputes and claimsHindustan Construction Company announced that HCC Concessions (HCON), the infrastructure development arm of HCC Group, concluded its conciliation with NHAI for all disputes concerning Baharampore-Farakka Highways (BFHL) and Farakka-Raiganj Highways (FRHL).
The SPVs entered into settlement agreements with NHAI for a comprehensive closure of all outstanding disputes and claims between the parties.
BFHL will receive Rs.405 crore while FRHL will receive Rs.854 crore from the NHAI; FRHL will release the settlement proceeds and further sums to HCC Group per the existing contractual understanding with FRHL's buyer, Cube Highways & Infrastructure II Pte (Cube), as detailed below.
Besides part use of funds for NHAI project completion and an exit to the Xander Group, who hold a 14.55% share in HCON, a substantial portion of funds will be received by HCC as a settlement of their cost claim.
As a further consequence of this conciliation, Cube will release Rs.233 crore withheld as part of HCON's sale of FRHL and also require to share a significant portion of FRHL's growing revenue for the remainder of the concession's 20 years. With 100% construction completion being achieved at FRHL, toll rates will increase -70% in FY22. Additionally, up to Rs.100 crore is further payable by Cube in 2023, contingent on traffic projections being realised.
BFHL's closure of disputes with NHAI facilitates the required liquidity in the project to accelerate completion of a much-delayed Bypass, which along with the SPV's strong free cash flow from toll operations, frees HCON to monetise this Rs.2,000 crore mega project earlier than planned. Despite the impact of COVID-19 and partial tolling, BFHL clocked revenues of Rs.168 crore in FY21, a 16% jump over FY20. On final completion, a toll increase of 67% will further generate material free cash flow.
BFHL and FRHL are among the largest Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects in the country. They encompass 200 Km of Bengal's main artery, NH-34, and pass through major towns such as Baharampore, Farakka, Kaliachawk, Malda, and Gajol, besides being the only link over the river Ganges in the region.
FRHL was sold to Cube Highways & lnfrastructure II Pte (Cube) on 22 September 2020, at an enterprise value of Rs.1,508 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU