Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences approves retirement of ED- Finance

The Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences at its meeting held on 31 March 2021 has approved the retirement of S. Hariharan (DIN 05297969) from the position of Executive Director - Finance with effect from 31 March 2021, as per Company's succession plan.

S. Hariharan, will be succeeded by Subhash Anand, who was appointed as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 01 April 2021.

