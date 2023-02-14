JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 43.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 74.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.95% to Rs 300.68 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 74.30% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.95% to Rs 300.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 323.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales300.68323.14 -7 OPM %13.6412.50 -PBDT52.2236.35 44 PBT43.0227.33 57 NP31.7418.21 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU