Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 74.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.95% to Rs 300.68 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 74.30% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.95% to Rs 300.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 323.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.300.68323.1413.6412.5052.2236.3543.0227.3331.7418.21

