Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 74.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 56.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Harsha Engineers International IPO subscribed 2.87 times
Harsha Engineers International IPO subscribed 10.35 times
Harsha Engineers International IPO subscribed 74.70 times
Harsha Engineers International IPO ends with robust subscription
-
Sales decline 6.95% to Rs 300.68 croreNet profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 74.30% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.95% to Rs 300.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 323.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales300.68323.14 -7 OPM %13.6412.50 -PBDT52.2236.35 44 PBT43.0227.33 57 NP31.7418.21 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU