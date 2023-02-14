Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.94 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.02% to Rs 141.64 crore

Net loss of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 141.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 170.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.141.64170.694.6013.831.2622.40-5.5918.47-4.9414.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)