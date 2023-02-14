Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.94 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.02% to Rs 141.64 croreNet loss of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 141.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 170.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales141.64170.69 -17 OPM %4.6013.83 -PBDT1.2622.40 -94 PBT-5.5918.47 PL NP-4.9414.22 PL
