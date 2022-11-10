JUST IN
Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit declines 11.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 53.46 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines declined 11.49% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 53.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales53.4652.59 2 OPM %11.1312.09 -PBDT6.006.43 -7 PBT5.165.74 -10 NP3.854.35 -11

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:53 IST

