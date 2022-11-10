Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit declines 11.49% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 86.13% in the June 2022 quarter
Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 49.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 17.32% in the March 2022 quarter
Chandni Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 53.46 croreNet profit of Macpower CNC Machines declined 11.49% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 53.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales53.4652.59 2 OPM %11.1312.09 -PBDT6.006.43 -7 PBT5.165.74 -10 NP3.854.35 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU