Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit declines 11.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 53.46 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines declined 11.49% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 53.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.53.4652.5911.1312.096.006.435.165.743.854.35

