J D Orgochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net Loss of J D Orgochem reported to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.400.52-1685.00-19.23-6.81-0.11-6.82-0.29-6.82-0.29

