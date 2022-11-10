JUST IN
Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

J D Orgochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.08% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net Loss of J D Orgochem reported to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.400.52 -23 OPM %-1685.00-19.23 -PBDT-6.81-0.11 -6091 PBT-6.82-0.29 -2252 NP-6.82-0.29 -2252

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:53 IST

