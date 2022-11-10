NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of NCC Blue Water Products rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
