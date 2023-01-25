Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 41.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 1773.80 croreNet profit of Macrotech Developers rose 41.65% to Rs 404.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 285.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 1773.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2059.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1773.802059.44 -14 OPM %22.7623.25 -PBDT414.72418.17 -1 PBT393.06399.46 -2 NP404.54285.59 42
