Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 41.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 1773.80 crore

Net profit of Macrotech Developers rose 41.65% to Rs 404.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 285.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 1773.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2059.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1773.802059.4422.7623.25414.72418.17393.06399.46404.54285.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)