Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 422.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.57% to Rs 218.09 croreNet profit of Paramount Communications rose 422.63% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.57% to Rs 218.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 163.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales218.09163.28 34 OPM %6.893.69 -PBDT16.675.10 227 PBT14.322.74 423 NP14.322.74 423
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU