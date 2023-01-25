Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 422.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.57% to Rs 218.09 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 422.63% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.57% to Rs 218.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 163.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.218.09163.286.893.6916.675.1014.322.7414.322.74

