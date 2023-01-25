Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit rises 1.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.61% to Rs 224.38 crore

Net profit of Agro Tech Foods rose 1.34% to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.61% to Rs 224.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 245.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

