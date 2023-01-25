Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 75.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.43% to Rs 314.80 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies rose 75.73% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.43% to Rs 314.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.314.80185.809.5615.6641.1033.1028.5022.4018.1010.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)