Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 75.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.43% to Rs 314.80 croreNet profit of Nazara Technologies rose 75.73% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.43% to Rs 314.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales314.80185.80 69 OPM %9.5615.66 -PBDT41.1033.10 24 PBT28.5022.40 27 NP18.1010.30 76
