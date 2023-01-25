Cartrade Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 97.21 croreNet profit of Cartrade Tech reported to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 97.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.2188.78 9 OPM %10.90-31.47 -PBDT27.38-16.14 LP PBT20.14-22.42 LP NP13.03-23.36 LP
