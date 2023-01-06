Macrotech Developers records its best ever Q3 pre-sales performance

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) recorded its best ever Q3 pre-sales performance of Rs 3,035 crore showing a growth of 16% on a YoY basis.

With this the company's 9MFY23 pre-sales are Rs 9,039 crore, which has already surpassed presales of the entire last financial year (FY22) registering 62% YoY growth.

The company expects to surpass its full year guidance of Rs 11,500 crore.

Collections were Rs 2,682 crore in 3QFY23 up 26% on a YoY basis.

The company added 4 new projects having ~5 million sq. ft. of saleable area with GDV of Rs 8,500 crore across various micro-markets of MMR and Pune. The company has already added Rs 17,800 crore of GDV so far exceeding its full year guidance of Rs 15,000 crore.

Net debt reduced by Rs 753 crore to Rs 8,042 crore.

