Rail Vikas Nigam - ISC Projects JV bags contract for Surat Metro Rail Project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) - ISC Projects JV has received LOA from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation on 04 January 2023 for Design, supply , Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Ballastless Track from Sarthana to Dream city in Elevated and Underground Sections including Connecting Lines to Depot along with Ballasted/Ballastless/ Embedded Standard Gauge Track for Corridor-1, Surat Metro Rail Project, Phase-1.

The accepted contract amount is Rs.166.26 crore excluding GST and custom duties.

