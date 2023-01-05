GICRE announces change in Govt. Nominee Director

-
With effect from 5 January 2023General Insurance Corporation of India announced the appointment of Dr. M. P. Tangirala, (DIN: 03609968) Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services as Government Nominee Director of the Corporation with effect from 5 January 2023 and until further orders vice Amit Agrawal erstwhile Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services.
