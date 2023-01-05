JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Benchmarks end with deep cuts; FMCG index outperforms

Aditya Birla Capital allots 1.51 lakh equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

GICRE announces change in Govt. Nominee Director

Capital Market 

With effect from 5 January 2023

General Insurance Corporation of India announced the appointment of Dr. M. P. Tangirala, (DIN: 03609968) Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services as Government Nominee Director of the Corporation with effect from 5 January 2023 and until further orders vice Amit Agrawal erstwhile Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU