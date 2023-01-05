Aditya Birla Capital allots 1.51 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 1,51,719 equity shares under ESOS on 05 January 2022.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 24,16,96,55,480 (i.e. 2,41,69,65,548 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 24,17,11,72,670 (i.e. 2,41,71,17,267 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)