Madhav Marbles and Granites commences production at its new plant in Oman

Madhav Marbles and Granites announced that Trial run of Plant and Machinery of Engineered Stone Plant at Madhav Surfaces LLC, Sultanate of Oman is successfully completed and commercial Production has commenced from 04 June 2021.

Madhav Surfaces LLC, Oman is JV of Madhav Ashok Ventures, India (Subsidiary of Madhav Marbles and Granites, India) and Al Khanjar Commercial Agencies LLC, Oman (Group Company of Khimji Ramdas, Oman).

With start of this project, the company will now be able to cater demand of Engineered Stone at US, European and Middle East Markets.

