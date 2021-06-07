Hero MotoCorp launches new motorcycle for Nigerian market

Hero MotoCorp announced its reinvigorated strategy for the Nigeria market. Building on its aggressive strategy to have a robust market presence, the New Delhi (India)-headquartered company also launched a new motorcycle that is developed especially for the Nigerian market.

The diversified Kewalram Chanrai Group is the exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp in Nigeria. With its extensive experience in the automotive sector spanning several decades, the Group will play an integral role in Hero MotoCorp's growth plans in Nigeria.

Hero MotoCorp - along with Kewalram Chanrai Group - is aiming to aggressively grow its presence in Nigeria and cater to the continuous demand for great quality products at affordable prices.

The new strategy underscores Hero MotoCorp's commitment towards Nigeria and to providing customers with an appealing and comprehensive range of products across the country.

The Hunter also comes with an industry-first 12-month or 75,000 km Engine Warranty. The motorcycle's engine has been extensively tested for performance in Nigerian conditions. Hero MotoCorp is also planning to have 3S outlets in 20 towns across Nigeria and will have a pan country presence through dealers and parts distributors. In addition, an extensive network of 5000+ trained technicians across Nigeria, will ensure easy access to service and parts for all customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)