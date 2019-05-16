Magma Fincorp standalone net profit rises 15.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 567.16 crore

Net profit of Fincorp rose 15.90% to Rs 86.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 567.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 525.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.72% to Rs 275.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 201.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 2231.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2063.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

