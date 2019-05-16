Magma Fincorp standalone net profit rises 15.90% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Magma Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 65.01% in the December 2018 quarter
Magma Fincorp aims Rs 3,000cr asset growth in FY20
Magma Fincorp targets 20% business growth in Haryana during FY19
Kwality Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
K K Fincorp standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 567.16 croreNet profit of Magma Fincorp rose 15.90% to Rs 86.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 567.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 525.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.72% to Rs 275.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 201.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 2231.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2063.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales567.16525.49 8 2231.152063.18 8 OPM %69.3969.76 -63.5161.23 - PBDT139.22128.76 8 453.04286.08 58 PBT125.49116.00 8 402.88237.09 70 NP86.5274.65 16 275.13201.23 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU