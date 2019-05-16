Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 169.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.07% to Rs 436.39 crore

Net Loss of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 30.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.07% to Rs 436.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 519.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 271.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 82.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.87% to Rs 1694.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2255.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

436.39519.921694.562255.64-19.901.39-5.722.50-125.98-15.90-223.43-34.30-145.88-37.46-306.47-117.50-169.33-30.29-271.06-82.69

