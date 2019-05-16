Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit rises 48.20% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.11% to Rs 611.42 croreNet profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis rose 48.20% to Rs 75.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.11% to Rs 611.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 452.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.07% to Rs 210.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 154.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 1919.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1652.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales611.42452.55 35 1919.941652.71 16 OPM %27.7026.77 -28.7526.95 - PBDT176.55125.36 41 549.17442.21 24 PBT105.9074.88 41 308.79230.79 34 NP75.7951.14 48 210.33154.57 36
