Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit rises 48.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 35.11% to Rs 611.42 crore

Net profit of rose 48.20% to Rs 75.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.11% to Rs 611.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 452.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.07% to Rs 210.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 154.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 1919.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1652.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

611.42452.551919.941652.7127.7026.7728.7526.95176.55125.36549.17442.21105.9074.88308.79230.7975.7951.14210.33154.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)