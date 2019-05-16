Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 2640.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.86% to Rs 24.10 croreNet profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 2640.00% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.1023.66 2 OPM %8.592.87 -PBDT2.530.87 191 PBT1.670.12 1292 NP1.370.05 2640
