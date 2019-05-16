Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 14.38% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.84% to Rs 459.14 croreNet profit of Aarti Drugs rose 14.38% to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.84% to Rs 459.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.04% to Rs 89.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 1560.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1243.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales459.14330.69 39 1560.941243.63 26 OPM %12.1817.12 -13.2815.96 - PBDT50.5648.45 4 173.58164.57 5 PBT39.7538.22 4 131.02124.51 5 NP27.4423.99 14 89.7582.31 9
