Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 14.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 14.38% to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.84% to Rs 459.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.04% to Rs 89.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 1560.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1243.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

