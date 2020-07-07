Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 61.76% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 40.05 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 61.76% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 40.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.23% to Rs 4.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 179.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales40.0552.66 -24 179.79184.57 -3 OPM %9.496.40 -9.178.39 - PBDT4.533.46 31 16.2915.48 5 PBT1.110.72 54 6.236.14 1 NP1.100.68 62 4.824.93 -2
