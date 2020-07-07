IFB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.36% to Rs 506.92 crore

Net loss of IFB Industries reported to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.36% to Rs 506.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 652.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.43% to Rs 27.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 2636.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2657.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

506.92652.902636.972657.070.162.474.584.78-3.9720.74117.22132.32-46.525.3925.2774.77-19.495.5327.4172.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)