Asi Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.70% to Rs 47.46 croreNet profit of Asi Industries declined 29.75% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.70% to Rs 47.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.80% to Rs 31.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.16% to Rs 207.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 259.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales47.4680.04 -41 207.52259.91 -20 OPM %-6.9722.85 -5.8816.59 - PBDT10.5119.51 -46 46.5846.27 1 PBT6.0315.47 -61 29.8630.36 -2 NP7.3910.52 -30 31.4022.46 40
