Asi Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.70% to Rs 47.46 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries declined 29.75% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.70% to Rs 47.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.80% to Rs 31.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.16% to Rs 207.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 259.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

