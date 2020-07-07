BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.57% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.56% to Rs 224.15 croreNet profit of BCL Industries declined 50.57% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 224.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 247.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.32% to Rs 25.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 918.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 896.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales224.15247.85 -10 918.32896.13 2 OPM %5.366.18 -6.108.22 - PBDT9.8112.44 -21 48.4162.61 -23 PBT6.389.66 -34 34.8951.76 -33 NP3.467.00 -51 25.9241.35 -37
