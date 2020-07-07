BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.56% to Rs 224.15 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 50.57% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 224.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 247.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.32% to Rs 25.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 918.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 896.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

224.15247.85918.32896.135.366.186.108.229.8112.4448.4162.616.389.6634.8951.763.467.0025.9241.35

