IM+ Capitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.13% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net loss of IM+ Capitals reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.13% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.21% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 91.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.842.48 -66 0.616.78 -91 OPM %-155.9544.35 -36.0761.95 - PBDT-0.920.77 PL 0.162.25 -93 PBT-0.950.74 PL 0.162.20 -93 NP-0.740.51 PL 1.081.57 -31

