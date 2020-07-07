IM+ Capitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.13% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net loss of IM+ Capitals reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.13% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.21% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 91.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.842.480.616.78-155.9544.3536.0761.95-0.920.770.162.25-0.950.740.162.20-0.740.511.081.57

