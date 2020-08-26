Government Constantly Trying To Reduce Time Frame Needed To Get Coal Mine Operational

Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Govt of India, has said that his ministry is already in discussion with the MoEF&CC to reduce the time taken for getting forest clearance. Addressing 'Stakeholders Consultation on Addressing Financing Perspective for Auction of Coal Mines for Commercial Mining,' organized by FICCI, jointly with the Ministry of Coal, Jain said that environment clearance has become much easier now.

He further added that the government is constantly trying to reduce the time frame usually needed to get a coal mine operational. Jain emphasized that if India needs to grow and meet the energy demands, providing smooth facilitation to the industry is must.

