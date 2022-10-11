JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

L&T's construction arm bags 'significant' orders from Odisha Govt
Business Standard

Maharashtra Seamless prepays outstanding loan of Rs 315 cr

Capital Market 

Maharashtra Seamless has made a voluntary prepayment of long term loan outstanding of Rs. 315 crore approx. to HDFC Bank on 10 October 2022 from internal accruals of the Company.

This long term loan was availed from HDFC Bank in 2019 for part fund the acquisition of United Seamless Tubulaar Private Limited. The aforesaid loan was repayable over a period of 10 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU