Maharashtra Seamless prepays outstanding loan of Rs 315 cr

Maharashtra Seamless has made a voluntary prepayment of long term loan outstanding of Rs. 315 crore approx. to HDFC Bank on 10 October 2022 from internal accruals of the Company.

This long term loan was availed from HDFC Bank in 2019 for part fund the acquisition of United Seamless Tubulaar Private Limited. The aforesaid loan was repayable over a period of 10 years.

