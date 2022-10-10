India Cements divests its entire stake in Springway Mining

For total consideration of Rs 476.87 cr

India Cements has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on 10 October 2022 with JSW Cement (Buyer) and divested the entire shareholdings held by it in Springway Mining (SMPL), for a total consideration of Rs.476.87 crore and consequently, SMPL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

