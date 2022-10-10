India Cements divests its entire stake in Springway Mining

-
ALSO READ
SMS Lifesciences India divests 10% stake of wholly-owned subsidiary, Mahi Drugs
MMTC divests 49.78% stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam to Tata Steel Long Products
IDFC Foundation to divests its entire stake in Delhi Integrated Unit - Modal Transit System
Crest Ventures divests its entire stake in Classic Mall Development Company
Triveni Engineering & Industries divests its entire stake in Triveni Turbine
-
For total consideration of Rs 476.87 crIndia Cements has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on 10 October 2022 with JSW Cement (Buyer) and divested the entire shareholdings held by it in Springway Mining (SMPL), for a total consideration of Rs.476.87 crore and consequently, SMPL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU