Hero MotoCorp commences reservations for Vida V1

VIDA, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp is commencing reservations for its first electric vehicle, the VIDA V1, from today, 10 October 2022.

The VIDA V1, which was launched on 07 October 2022, at Hero MotoCorp's global R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, can be reserved at a fully refundable amount of Rs. 2499/- through VIDA's website www.vidaworld.com.

VIDA V1 will be made available to customers in a phased manner, starting with Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru and deliveries will commence from the second week of December 2022.

The highly customizable, Built-to-Last VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three way charging options, is available in two variants - VIDA V1 Plus at Rs. 145,000/- and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs. 159,000 (*ex-showroom price).

