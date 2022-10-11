JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, India Cements in focus

Infosys board to mull buyback proposal on Oct. 13
Business Standard

RateGain offers bundled solutions to Royal Orchid Hotels

Capital Market 

To provide pricing intelligence and better connectivity with demand partners

RateGain Travel Technologies has today announced that it has been selected by Royal Orchid Hotels to drive profitability & better connectivity with bundled solution offering from RateGain.

As one of India's fastest growing hospitality chains with a wide footprint catering to leisure and business travelers, the Royal Orchid group is looking to capitalize on the excellent growth recovery with a strong upcoming festival season in India and inflow of foreign tourists.

Royal Orchid Hotels will be implementing RateGain's award-winning Rate Intelligence solutions bundled together with channel manager platform for reliable and improved connectivity to demand partners globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 09:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU