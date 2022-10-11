RateGain offers bundled solutions to Royal Orchid Hotels

To provide pricing intelligence and better connectivity with demand partners

RateGain Travel Technologies has today announced that it has been selected by Royal Orchid Hotels to drive profitability & better connectivity with bundled solution offering from RateGain.

As one of India's fastest growing hospitality chains with a wide footprint catering to leisure and business travelers, the Royal Orchid group is looking to capitalize on the excellent growth recovery with a strong upcoming festival season in India and inflow of foreign tourists.

Royal Orchid Hotels will be implementing RateGain's award-winning Rate Intelligence solutions bundled together with channel manager platform for reliable and improved connectivity to demand partners globally.

