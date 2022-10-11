RateGain offers bundled solutions to Royal Orchid Hotels

-
-
To provide pricing intelligence and better connectivity with demand partnersRateGain Travel Technologies has today announced that it has been selected by Royal Orchid Hotels to drive profitability & better connectivity with bundled solution offering from RateGain.
As one of India's fastest growing hospitality chains with a wide footprint catering to leisure and business travelers, the Royal Orchid group is looking to capitalize on the excellent growth recovery with a strong upcoming festival season in India and inflow of foreign tourists.
Royal Orchid Hotels will be implementing RateGain's award-winning Rate Intelligence solutions bundled together with channel manager platform for reliable and improved connectivity to demand partners globally.
