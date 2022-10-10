JUST IN
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company receives affirmation in credit ratings for NCDs

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company has receives rating affirmation from India Rating and Research as under:

Rs 200 crore NCDs - Withdrawn (fully redeemed) Rs 50 crore NCDs - IND AA-/Stable (affirmed) Rs 400 crore NCDs - IND AA-/Stable (affirmed) Rs 70 crore NCDs - IND AA-/Stable (affirmed)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 19:10 IST

