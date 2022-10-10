Star Health & Allied Insurance Company receives affirmation in credit ratings for NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Star Health soars on partnering with Common Services Centers
IDFC First Bank has receives affirmation in credit rating for NCDs
Excel Industries receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
IDFC First Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
Piramal Enterprises receives affirmation in credit ratings
-
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company has receives rating affirmation from India Rating and Research as under:
Rs 200 crore NCDs - Withdrawn (fully redeemed) Rs 50 crore NCDs - IND AA-/Stable (affirmed) Rs 400 crore NCDs - IND AA-/Stable (affirmed) Rs 70 crore NCDs - IND AA-/Stable (affirmed)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU