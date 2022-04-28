Sansera Engineering bags multi-year order worth over Rs 3066 cr

For supply of connecting rods to a leading North American OEM

Sansera Engineering has been awarded a contract for development, manufacturing and supply of connecting rods from a leading North American OEM for its upcoming project.

The start of production would be from July 2025 and is expected to run over seven years. The approximate quantity for the contract is over 35 million connecting rods with an estimated revenue of over USD 400 Mn (Rs 3,066 crores based on current forex rate).

These parts would be developed for the customer's new technology engine and are likely to be supplied to North America.

