Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit rises 45.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.18% to Rs 46.56 crore

Net profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 45.75% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.18% to Rs 46.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.46.5653.637.397.874.983.974.233.103.092.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)