Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit rises 45.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.18% to Rs 46.56 crore

Net profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 45.75% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.18% to Rs 46.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales46.5653.63 -13 OPM %7.397.87 -PBDT4.983.97 25 PBT4.233.10 36 NP3.092.12 46

July 23 2020

