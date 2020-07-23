Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit rises 45.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit rises 79.89% in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra EPC Irrigation shares to be listed on NSE on Friday
Lift irrigation scheme to run on unconventional energy: Patil
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Raunaq EPC International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.18% to Rs 46.56 croreNet profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 45.75% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.18% to Rs 46.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales46.5653.63 -13 OPM %7.397.87 -PBDT4.983.97 25 PBT4.233.10 36 NP3.092.12 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU