Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit declines 95.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.81% to Rs 876.20 crore

Net profit of Sterlite Technologies declined 95.78% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 141.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.81% to Rs 876.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1431.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

