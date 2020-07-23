JUST IN
Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit declines 95.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.81% to Rs 876.20 crore

Net profit of Sterlite Technologies declined 95.78% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 141.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.81% to Rs 876.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1431.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales876.201431.99 -39 OPM %13.8222.49 -PBDT80.57284.53 -72 PBT6.38216.19 -97 NP5.96141.38 -96

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 13:39 IST

