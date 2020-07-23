JUST IN
SKF India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.22% to Rs 301.24 crore

Net loss of SKF India reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 77.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.22% to Rs 301.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 776.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales301.24776.83 -61 OPM %-0.2115.45 -PBDT14.14134.54 -89 PBT-0.33120.68 PL NP-0.2577.94 PL

Thu, July 23 2020. 12:22 IST

