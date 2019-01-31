Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India standalone net profit declines 33.09% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 236.06 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 33.09% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 236.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 260.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales236.06260.80 -9 OPM %14.9422.18 -PBDT46.0762.86 -27 PBT33.1749.38 -33 NP21.2531.76 -33

