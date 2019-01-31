Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.04% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hexaware Technologies standalone net profit rises 22.55% in the September 2018 quarter
Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.67% in the September 2018 quarter
Cigniti Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.15 crore in the June 2018 quarter
HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.82% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 24.64% to Rs 1252.42 croreNet profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 2.04% to Rs 123.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 120.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 1252.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1004.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.80% to Rs 583.46 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 499.53 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 4647.76 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 3942.01 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1252.421004.83 25 4647.763942.01 18 OPM %15.3015.91 -15.7916.62 - PBDT169.85172.96 -2 791.64703.86 12 PBT154.03157.08 -2 726.58640.58 13 NP123.44120.97 2 583.46499.53 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU