Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.04% in the December 2018 quarter

Net profit of rose 2.04% to Rs 123.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 120.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 1252.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1004.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.80% to Rs 583.46 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 499.53 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 4647.76 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 3942.01 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

