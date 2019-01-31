Amarjothi Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 4.38% in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales rise 19.99% to Rs 49.59 croreNet profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 4.38% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.99% to Rs 49.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 41.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales49.5941.33 20 OPM %18.1321.05 -PBDT7.376.78 9 PBT3.573.43 4 NP2.862.74 4
