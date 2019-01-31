JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 117.43% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Amarjothi Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 4.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.99% to Rs 49.59 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 4.38% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.99% to Rs 49.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 41.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales49.5941.33 20 OPM %18.1321.05 -PBDT7.376.78 9 PBT3.573.43 4 NP2.862.74 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements